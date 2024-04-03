New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra launched the myCGHS app for the iOS ecosystem of devices, designed to enhance access to electronic health records, information, and resources for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

Developed by the technical teams of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and NIC Health Team, myCGHS is a convenient mobile application offering features aimed at enhancing information and accessibility for CGHS beneficiaries.

The myCGHS app facilitates a wide range of services, including: booking and cancellation of online appointments, downloading the CGHS card and index card, accessing lab reports from CGHS labs; checking medicine history, checking medical reimbursement claim status, accessing referral details, locating nearby wellness centres, staying updated with news and highlights, locating nearby empaneled hospitals, labs, and dental units.

It's also useful for accessing contact details for wellness centres and offices.

The app features security features like 2-factor authentication and the functionality of mPIN, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of users' data.

Secretary (H&FW) has expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "The myCGHS app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services. It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services."

The event marks a significant milestone in digital healthcare service in the Department of CGHS. The myCGHS app will now be available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, free of charge.

CGHS beneficiaries are encouraged to embrace this innovative solution for a seamless healthcare experience. (ANI)

