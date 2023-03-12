Thrissur, Mar 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kerala on Sunday evening to address a public rally of the saffron party here and attend other programmes.

Shah is expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and will proceed to the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace, reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran, the mighty ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin, party sources said.

Later, he will offer prayers at the Vadakkumnathan temple, an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, they said.

The senior BJP leader is scheduled to address the party's Janasakthi rally at 5 PM at the Vadakkumnathan temple ground before flying back to Delhi.

