Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of New Criminal Laws (NCLs) in Telangana.

A team of officers from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) including Joint Secretaries from MHA accompanied the Union Home Secretary during his visit to Hyderabad, an official release said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

Telangana DGP Jitender briefed the MHA team on overall cadre management and Telangana Police's efficient handling of various law and order situations and other security challenges, it said.

The state-level committee apprised the Union Home Secretary of the Joint Working Group's (JWG) progress in managing the transition of the state police for implementing the New Criminal Laws. They detailed various steps taken in this regard such as training, notification of rules, technology upgradation, capacity building etc., it said.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

The MHA team commended the Telangana Police for the smooth rollout of New Criminal Laws and their efforts to curb Narcotics.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Special CS (Home) Ravi Gupta and other senior IAS, IPS officers, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)