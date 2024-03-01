Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched the 100 Cube Start-up Conclave and inaugurated the I-Hub Foundation at IIM Sambalpur in Odisha on Friday.

The initiative aims to create 100 start-ups each worth Rs 100 crore by 2036, when Odisha will be 100 years old as a state.

Speaking at the conclave, Pradhan said, "100 Cube Odisha is not just an initiative. It is a sentiment, a mass movement for fostering new culture of ideas and innovation, harnessing the talent and creative endeavours of Yuva Shakti and transforming Odisha into a powerhouse of entrepreneurship,"

The Union Education Minister envisioned healthcare, textiles, agriculture, mines, and minerals as the priority sectors for startups and said, "Education institutions like IIM Sambalpur are natural places for mentorship, given the talent pool of faculty."

He also stressed that there is no shortage of resources in the country today; however, the challenge lies in linking resources with new ideas. Incubation centres like I-Hub will facilitate this. Finally, he emphasised the need to monetize startup ideas, products, and projects.

A video showcasing the 100 Cubes initiative and the I-Hub Foundation was also screened for the participants. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing 50 startups from Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and other districts of Odisha, allowing them to interact with VCs and angel investors.

The conclave concluded with a Startup Open Mic session, which provided a platform for startups and students to voice their expectations from the ecosystem. (ANI)

