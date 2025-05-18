Agartala, May 18 (PTI) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 100-crore integrated aqua park in Tripura's Unakoti district.

He laid the foundation stone of the park located at B C Nagar virtually from Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian, state Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy were also present in the event.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the event, Singh said the Centre has decided to establish 11 integrated aqua parks across the country to increase fish production.

"Out of the 11 parks, one each will be established in four northeastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura since these states have the potential to increase fish production," he said.

Singh said the Centre will assist the states to increase fish production.

"We are extending all possible help to the states to make them self-reliant in fish production," he said.

Das said the Centre has already released Rs 42.50 crore out of the total estimated cost of Rs 100 crore for establishing the integrated aqua park in Unakoti.

"Tripura produces 85,000 metric tonnes of fish annually while it consumes 1,17,000 metric tonnes, leading to a gap of around 31,000 metric tonnes. The deficit is being augmented by importing fish from Bangladesh, besides West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. When the park is opened, the state's fish production will increase substantially," he said.

Das claimed the aqua park will not only increase fish production but also bring employment to the local people.

The Fisheries department has been working to increase fish production by assisting and encouraging the fish farmers, he said.

