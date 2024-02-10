New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur was spotted at Parliament House complex on Saturday wearing a saffron hoodie with 'Namo Hattrick' printed on it.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said the 'Namo Hattrick' was because Prime Minister Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the third time and the India's economy is going to become the third largest in the world.

"'Teesri Baar Modi Sarkaar, abki baar 400 paar'. The people of the country have made up their minds to bring back PM Modi. 'Namo Hattrick' because PM Modi is going to become the prime minister for the third time and India's economy is going to become the third largest economy in the world...Under the BJP government, four crore people got pucca houses, 12 crore toilets, water supply to 13 crore houses, and 80 crore people got free rations," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaking about Anurag Thakur's hoodie, told ANI, "The voice of the heart is coming in the form of the hoodie. The whole of India would want to wear it (the hoody) because, just as Lord Ram resides in people's hearts, Modi ji has started residing in everyone's heart in the same way."

While official dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections have not been announced, they are anticipated to be held this April, May. The upcoming elections will see the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) compete against the opposition INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of parties formed to counter the dominant political force in India, is currently at a critical crossroads. Internal disagreements over leadership and seat-sharing have caused rifts within the alliance, leading to questions about its future.

In the previous 17th Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the BJP secured a significant victory with 303 out of the total 543 seats. In contrast, the Congress party was limited to just 52 seats. (ANI)

