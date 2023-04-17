New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will on April 18 launch a scheme to promote tribal products from the northeastern region of the country, an official statement said on Monday.

The scheme -- 'Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North-Eastern Region (PTP-NER)' -- aims to enhance livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans in the region, the statement issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

The PTP-NER scheme will focus on increasing efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products from the northeastern states of India, it said.

It aims to provide backward and forward linkages through incubation support, aggregation, skill and entrepreneurship development, sourcing and procurement, marketing, transportation and publicity to tribal artisans in the region.

As part of the scheme, 68 Tribal Artisan Melas (TAMs) will be organised from April to May in the northeast to empanel tribal artisans from the region, the statement said.

These TAMs will provide tribal artisans a platform to showcase their products and enhance their income, it said.

