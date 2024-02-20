Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' on Tuesday, carrying approximately 1500 devotees from Sambalpur to Ayodhya.

While speaking to the media, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that a long wait for devotees had finally come to an end.

"The long wait came to an end on January 22. After an 11-day religious ritual, the Prime Minister of the country performed the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. There is a great enthusiasm in India. Devotees have travelled from Sambalpur today to have the darshan of Ram. I came here to meet them. Through them, I too will have the darshan of Ram Lalla," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Describing it as a fortunate moment for the nation, he added, This marks a spiritual awakening in the country."

The train consists of 20 sleeper-class coaches, containing all the required facilities.

A devotee said, "I was waiting to visit Ayodhya and have darshan of Ramlalla. I am very much excited about a glance of the Ramlalla idol. My dream is going to come true soon. We have boarded on special train from Sambalpur to Ayodhya, along with all the facilities tickets and accommodation".

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his cabinet ministers on Tuesday departed from the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

This is the first time that CM Dhami will be visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple since the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla, which was held on January 22.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 6, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The delegation, comprising 70 people, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials, was given a guard of honour at Maharishi Valmiki Airport upon their arrival.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu told ANI that he was very excited to visit the Ram temple, which had been built after 500 years. (ANI)

