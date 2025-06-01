Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Krishi Bhawan in Sambalpur on the occasion of Sitalsasthi, a major cultural festival in western Odisha.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Pradhan said, "I thank the double-engine government in Odisha for undertaking many works for the benefit of the farmers in the last year... On top of the MSP increased by the central government on Kharif crops, Odisha also gives Rs 800 per quintal from its budget... No one has given so much subsidy, so much help to farmers after independence..."

Also Read | Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Preparations Have Been Made for Mela, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, addressing the "prhAI: Conclave on AI in Education", organised by the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), Chief Minister Pradhan said that AI was both inevitable and essential.

"Just like the internet, AI has become a basic necessity," Pradhan said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Was Pained by Success of Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

Speaking at the Conclave, Pradhan shared his thoughts on AI's transformative potential in reshaping the Indian education system.

Pradhan said that there are hardly any higher education institutions in India where AI is not discussed. He described AI as both inevitable and essential: "Just like the internet, AI has become a basic necessity."

The Union Minister added that increasing access to technology has created a highway of empowerment in students' lives.

He expressed optimism that India could effectively leverage AI, and said, "India's human intelligence has the power to transform any emerging technology into an indigenous innovation."

Pradhan shared the policy action required to prepare for the technological change, outlining efforts to build mass-scale AI literacy and support innovation in AI.

Pradhan commended the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) for hosting this timely and much-needed policy dialogue.

CPRG is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)