New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan embarked on his three-day visit to Singapore on Sunday to strengthen existing ties and explore the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development.

As per the Ministry of Education "During the visit, Pradhan will be meeting various key Ministers of Singaporean Government including Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry. Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Mr Chan Chun Sing.

"Pradhan will also be visiting various educational institutions including Singapore Spectra Secondary School, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Institute of Technical Education and Educational Services (ITEES), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)," the Ministry added.

He will also be interacting with the Skills Future Singapore (SSG), the nodal agency under the Singapore government which drives the implementation of the Skills Future Movement, it said.

Ministry further said that during his visit, Dharmendra Pradhan will be meeting members of the Indian Diaspora and Odia Association.

The Minister will also be interacting with the IIT and IIM Alumni in Singapore.

India and Singapore have a long-standing partnership in the field of skill development. One of the focus areas of the Education Working Group under our G20 Presidency is promoting lifelong learning and the future of work.

On 25th April 2023, a joint workshop on "Future of Work: Skill Architecture and Governance Models of India and Singapore" was organised on the sidelines of the third Education Working Group Meeting in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha in collaboration with the Singaporean Ministry of Education and Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry said.

The deliberations held during the workshop will contribute towards building a roadmap for future skills collaboration between India and Singapore. (ANI)

