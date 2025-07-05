Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in Bahuda Yatra by pulling chariot of Goddess Subhadra in Koraput (Photo/ANI)

Koraput (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday participated in the Bahuda Yatra by pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra at Sabar Srikhetra in Koraput district.

Odisha Ministers Suryabanshi Suraj and Nityananda Gond, Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and other senior leaders, and several senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

In Puri, Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda' Rath Yatra or return car festival formally began with lakhs of devotees pulling the chariot of Lord Balabhadra's 'Taladwaj' (14 wheeler chariot) after ceremonial 'Pahandi' and Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb performing 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping) rituals.

Though the pulling of chariots was slated to start at 4 pm, it began at about 2.45 pm, much ahead of the schedule amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath', and 'Haribol' and the beating of cymbals.

The pahandi of the trinity began with Chakraraj Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhdra, Devi Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath.

The return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to their main temple is seen as a return to cosmic order, where they resume their divine roles and join Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath's consort.

This marks the culmination of the annual Rath Yatra festival, drawing lakhs of devotees to the sacred city. The streets of Puri buzz with vibrant performances as artists and devotees celebrate the occasion.

Before the Pahandi, a number of customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam' were held before the presiding deities came out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual or sweeping of the floor of the chariots with a golden broom was performed by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, on all the chariots. The ritual started at 1.35 pm.

The Gajapati Maharaja began Chhera Pahanra on the Taladwaj chariot of Lord Balabhadra, followed by Lord Jagannath's chariot and lastly on Devi Subhadra's chariot. (ANI)

