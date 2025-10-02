Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], October 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Kanyapujan Utsav on Navratri and felicitated mothers who gave birth to little girls across Sambalpur. He celebrated the spirit of motherhood and the dignity of a girl child. He offered prayers at Tampergarh along with Odisha's Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rabi Narayan Naik.

He announced that he will visit various pandals in different areas across Sambalpur in Odisha.

"With the blessings of the Mother Goddess, we will visit various pandals in different areas of Sambalpur throughout the day. I will celebrate the great tradition of Vijaya Dashami. Dharma will triumph over falsehood," he said. "On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of our country, the people of our state, and all the people of our constituency. I pray that their lives will be filled with more happiness."

Meanwhile, armed forces, political leaders, and police officials have performed "Shashtra Pooja" across the country to highlight India's strength and power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extended greetings to the nation. In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion. My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India. (ANI)

