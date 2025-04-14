Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shikhawat on Monday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on the 135th anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

He paid the tributes at Nagori Gate Circle in the city which is also known as the Blue City.

"Today, India is progressing towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by making continuous progress on the basis of the power of the Constitution... Today is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and the country respectfully salutes Baba Saheb. All of us BJP workers respectfully salute Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who was the promoter of social harmony, established the importance of education and gave a living Constitution to the country," he said.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is celebrated every year on April 14. It is a public holiday across the country, and schools, banks, and some public-sector organisations remain closed.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' . Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. Babasaheb was born to an impoverished Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society and was later revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions to their rights.

According to an official release, the Madhya Pradesh government is promoting the Pancha Tirth-five sacred sites associated with Dr Ambedkar's life and legacy. Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme, these sites Mhow (Birthplace), Nagpur (Diksha Bhoomi), Delhi (Mahaparinirvan Sthal), Mumbai (Chaitya Bhoomi, and London (Residence during education) are being promoted as national and international centres of inspiration and pride.

In remembrance of Babasaheb's commitment to environmental preservation, a 250 sq km forest area in the Sagar district has been declared Madhya Pradesh's 25th wildlife sanctuary, named after Dr Ambedkar. This sanctuary will promote biodiversity, strengthen the ecosystem's food chain, enhance tourism, and generate local employment. (ANI)

