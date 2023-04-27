Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated a state-of-the-art research facility at IIT-Madras here on Thursday.

The 'Veena and Pratap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence, Security Hardware and Architecture' (V&PS-CDISHA) will undertake various cutting-edge research using SHAKTI, the IIT Madras-developed indigenous microprocessor, including building a new class of computers to handle emerging AI applications, the institute said.

Also Read | ‘Mango Thief’ Kerala Police Office Who Stole Box of Mangoes Dismissed From Service.

This centre has been made possible with the generous contribution of Rs 6.76 crore from Pratap Subrahmanyam, an IIT Madras alumnus of the 1985 Batch (BT/ME) and a Fellow at VMware, Inc. In addition, the 'MacDermid Alpha Center of Excellence in Electronics Assembly and Skills Development' was also inaugurated on the occasion.

It is an automatic PCB assembly facility established at the Central Electronics Centre of IIT-Madras, with the support of Cookson India's (MacDermid Alpha) CSR activity, and aims to train about 1,000 engineers and diploma holders per year, a release said. Apprenticeship is a part of this programme.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Man for Extorting Money From Instagram Account Holders on Pretext of Unblocking Their Accounts.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and senior officials participated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)