Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday jointly inaugurated the first-ever Municipal Parking Complex in Kathua district with the former hailing the latter's presence as a gesture of "centre-state cooperation".

Singh, who is representing the Udhampur constituency, which also comprises Kathua, in Parliament for the third term, described the inauguration as a symbol of Kathua's rapid urban evolution.

The minister called for a united fight involving civil society, administration and parents to protect the youth from the scourge of drugs.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and Abdullah jointly inaugurated the parking complex in the gateway town of Kathua bordering Punjab, marking a milestone in the region's transformation from a sleepy town to a modern urban hub.

The chief minister's presence at the event, despite his pressing commitments in Delhi, was hailed by Singh as a gesture of Centre-State cooperation.

"His presence here demonstrates the shared commitment of the state and Centre to jointly develop Jammu & Kashmir under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said, addressing the gathering.

"There was a time when only three cars were visible in the entire city -- one each belonging to the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Executive Engineer. Today, we are inaugurating a full-fledged parking facility because of the sheer number of private vehicles," he said, adding this reflects the aspirational rise of this once "overlooked town".

The minister highlighted that the new parking facility is just one among several transformative projects that have changed Kathua's landscape in the last decade.

From running Vande Bharat trains to upgrading the Kathua railway station, establishing three medical colleges in the constituency, launching a Biotech Park and building an Engineering and Homeopathy College, the region has witnessed a sweeping change in public infrastructure, Singh said.

He emphasised that connectivity projects like the express corridor, which will soon enable direct travel to Delhi in five hours, are set to further boost mobility and economic prospects for the region.

"When that happens, you will realise just how dramatically the picture has changed," he said.

Beyond infrastructure, Singh touched upon social challenges such as illegal mining and drug abuse, which he said are now being firmly addressed.

"Kathua's name should no longer be linked with these issues. Let's make it an example of a model town," he urged, calling for a united fight involving civil society, administration and parents to protect the youth from the scourge of drugs.

The inauguration ceremony also spotlighted completed landmark projects like the bridge at Kediyan-Gandyal, Maharaja Gulab Singh's grand statue at the entrance to J-K and the setting up of a large stadium with the support of BCCI.

Singh acknowledged the role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in developing facilities like Birla Park, which he invited the chief minister to visit during his morning walks.

While celebrating the region's development, the minister reiterated the importance of sustaining it through civic responsibility and future planning.

"If our youth fall prey to addiction, who will drive the cars or sit in the Vande Bharat train? Who will serve their parents or benefit from these amenities?" he asked.

