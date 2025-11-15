New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Education organised a flag-off ceremony today to mark the dispatch of 75 High Quality Refurbished Computers provided by National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) to 15 Government schools in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, under CSR Module of Vidyanjali.

As per a release, the flag-off ceremony was hosted under the leadership of the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary in New Delhi. More than 250 people from the Baghpat District also joined the ceremony.

Also Read | Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD: 'I Have No Family Anymore, They Have Expelled Me' (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that so far, the Vidyanjali portal has onboarded over 8.33 lakh+ schools, 5.55 lakh+ individual volunteers, and more than 2,300+ CSR/NGO/Groups etc. The programme has benefitted approximately ~1.8 crore students across India with the active support of the volunteers including CSR organizations.

The Minister further emphasised that the Vidyanjali programme has opened the door for working and retired professionals from wide spectrum to connect with the schools of their choice as a volunteer.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Strengthen Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Vidyanjali is an initiative of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The programme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to strengthen government and government-aided schools across the country through community participation, a release said.

The programme is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the principle of Jan Bhagidari. Vidyanjali enables individual volunteers including alumni, retired scientists, professionals and organizations, including CSR entities to contribute in the form of assets/material/equipment and services/sponsorship for the holistic development of government and government aided schools of their choice across the country. There are several modules of participation in Vidyanjali such as (I) Individual Volunteers, (ii) CSR Module, (iii) Twining of Schools and (iv) Adopt a School Module.

Under the CSR module of Vidyanjali, districts identify and submit project proposals in key thematic areas such as Digital Infrastructure, Sports, Health, and Environment, which are reviewed and approved by the State for CSR engagement. As part of this initiative, NICSI registered on the Vidyanjali portal and adopted a project titled "Digital Infrastructure Development in Schools" in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Through this contribution by NICSI, a consignment of 75 high-quality refurbished computers will be provided to 15 schools across various blocks of the district including Pilana, Khekra, Chhaproli, Binoly, Baraut, and Baghpat. This contribution through Vidyanjali will enhance the digital access, promote e-learning, and empower teachers and students to integrate technology into classroom teaching, thereby supporting the goals of Digital India and NEP 2020 in the district Baghpat, a release said.

Rajkumar Sangwan, Member of Parliament, Baghpat; Ajay Kumar, MLA Chhaprauli; A. Srija, Economic Adviser, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education; Rajesh Mishra, Managing Director, NICSI & DDG, NIC; Jai Kishor, Chairman District Board Baghpat; Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and officials from the Baghpat district administration were present during the event.

The contribution through Vidyanjali programme represents the true spirit of Jan Bhagidari (a call given by Prime Minister) in education and underscores the collaboratives efforts of the Government and Community towards nation-building through education. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)