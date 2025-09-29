New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, chaired the 327th meeting of the Executive Council of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi on Monday.

As per a release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, as Chairman of the Council, Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for stronger integration of governance training with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and data-driven tools.

Also Read | 'Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Narendra Modi Writes Foreword for Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni's Memoir 'I Am Giorgia' To Be Launched in India.

In his address, Singh underlined the importance of equipping scientists and academicians--who often transition into senior administrative positions--with governance and communication skills.

"India has a rich pool of scientific talent, but structured training in institutional management and administrative orientation is essential for those taking on leadership roles," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government for Undoing GST Cut by Raising Cement Price (Watch Videos).

The Minister also spoke on the evolving role of social media in governance, urging sensitisation of officers on responsible use. He called for dedicated workshops to address the "how and how not to" of social media engagement, noting the risks of misinformation and the need for credible public communication.

The Executive Council approved several agenda items, including confirmation of the previous meeting's minutes, adoption of the Annual Report and audited accounts for 2024-25, admission of new life members, and establishment of a new local branch at Nanded, Maharashtra, the release stated.

A key highlight was the announcement of annual awards: the Paul H. Appleby Award 2025 was conferred on retired IAS officer Meenakshi Hooja, while the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Award for Academic Excellence 2025 went to Prof. Prakash C. Sarangi, former Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University.

The Best Performing Branch Awards went to Karnataka (first prize), Uttar Pradesh (second), and Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram (joint third).

In the Annual Essay Competition, nearly 200 entries were received on themes such as Artificial Intelligence, social media challenges, and ease of living, with prizes awarded to four winners including academics and students from Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, and Haryana. The Annual Case Study Competition first prize went to Dr. Vivek Dixit of AIIMS, New Delhi, for his work on third gender concerns. The T.N. Chaturvedi Award for Best Article was given for studies published in IIPA's flagship journals Indian Journal of Public Administration and Lok Prashashan, the release stated.

The Council also took note of IIPA's recent collaborations, including its agreements with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), both of which have taken space in the new IIPA Bhawan.

Between April and September 2025, IIPA conducted 49 training programmes benefitting 2,809 officials and completed six research projects, with 21 projects ongoing.

Earlier, welcoming the members, IIPA Director General Surendra Nath Tripathi outlined the institute's efforts to strengthen regional branches, expand outreach through smart classrooms, and promote live-streaming of academic activities for wider access. He stressed the importance of structured documentation of workshops and regional conferences to produce publications that can influence policy.

Jitendra Singh reiterated that IIPA, as a premier training and research institution, must continue expanding collaborations at both national and international levels and align its work with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

"By reaching out to districts, local governments, and private stakeholders, IIPA can ensure that India builds a future-ready governance ecosystem," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)