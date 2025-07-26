Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War, as the country observed the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Today, Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country. We also celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas here today, paying tribute to the brave heroes of Kargil and expressing our respect for the army."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour.

PM Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation.

"Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday also extended her greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," the President posted on X.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military, and diplomatic actions. This war will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy.

The Kargil War lasted for more than 60 days and concluded on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months.

According to IAF, Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's codename for its air operations during the 1999 Kargil War, was a trailblazer in many ways and proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries.

The operation was launched on May 26, 1999, marking the first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since 1971 and demonstrating the effectiveness of limited air asset use in a localised conflict. (ANI)

