New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday made a strong pitch for translation of science literature, including journals and magazines, in Hindi and other vernacular languages for the benefit of students and scholars who wish to pursue studies in their mother tongue.

Presiding over the Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting of the Ministries of Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences, Singh pointed out that secretaries in the science departments – M Ravichandran (earth sciences), N Kalaiselvi (scientific and industrial research), S Chandrasekhar (S&T) and Rajesh Gokhale (biotechnology) – are from a non-Hindi background but always prefer to speak and encourage work in Hindi.

The science and technology minister asked the members of the committee to suggest some good experts who can be engaged by the ministries for quality translation of science journals, magazines and other documents.

Singh said Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the MBBS course books in Hindi in October, making Madhya Pradesh the first state to offer medical education in the language.

He also said that languages bind people, never break them away unless they are forcibly implemented and urged the ministries to relentlessly work for both – the mother tongue and the official language Hindi, and also make an endeavour to learn more languages.

