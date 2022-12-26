Aizawl, December 26: Mizoram police have seized two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile which were smuggled in from Myanmar, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the alert police of Saiphai out-post in Kolasib District on Sunday night rescued the two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile, which were being ferried in a vehicle. Passenger From Bangkok Held at Chennai Airport With Live Animals, Including a Monkey, Pythons and King Snakes (Watch Video).

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jakir Hussein Barbhuiya (35), a resident of Assam's Cachar district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).