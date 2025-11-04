New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign 4.0, organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), will take place in 2,000 districts, subdivisions, and cities across India from November 1 to November 30.

This initiative will be officially launched by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, on November 5, 2025.

According to the release, pensioners are required to submit a Life Certificate annually to continue receiving their pension. Traditionally, LCs were submitted in physical mode, which was inconvenient for pensioners.

In November 2014, the Prime Minister launched an Aadhaar-based scheme for online submission of digital life certificates, Jeevan Pramaan, with the objective of ensuring transparency in the system and facilitating pensioners to submit life certificates at their convenience, thus greatly enhancing their Ease of Living.

To spread awareness about the benefits of Digital Life Certificates and techniques for generating the same, DLC Campaigns have been held for Central Government Pensioners. The 1st such campaign was held from November 1 to 30, 2022, in 37 cities. DLC Campaign 2.0 was held at 597 locations in 100 cities in November 2023, under which a total of 1.47 crore DLCs were generated, of which 45.46 lakh were of Central Government Pensioners.

DLC Campaign 3.0 was held from November 1 to 30 at 845 Cities/ Districts under which a total of 1.62 crore DLCs were generated, of which 49.75 lakh were of Central Government Pensioners. More than 85,200 DLCs were submitted by pensioners above 90 years of age, of which more than 2,200 were from pensioners above 100 years of age. 52.73 lakh DLCs have been generated using the Face Authentication technique.

This year, DoPPW will conduct the 4th Nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign, which will be held in 2,000 districts, sub-divisions, and cities across India from November 1 to 30, 2025. For this, the department has notified the guidelines through O.M. dated 30th July, 2025. A dedicated DLC portal has been created, featuring a mapping of 2,000 districts/Sub-Divisions, 2,500 camp locations, and 1,230 nodal officers to closely monitor the campaign.

The Campaign will be held in collaboration with Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners' Welfare Associations, CGDA, DoT, and Railways, with the aim of reaching all pensioners in the remotest corners of the country. Extensive outreach meetings and training sessions have been held with all stakeholders. MeitY and UIDAI will provide full technical support during this Campaign.

IPPB will be holding Camps at 1,600 districts/Sub-Divisions through its vast network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks. IPPB offers doorstep DLC services, available to all categories of Pensioners across the country.

Nineteen Pension Disbursing Banks will also hold camps in 250 cities at more than 1,250 locations. Visits will be made to the homes/hospitals for aged/disabled/sick pensioners, thus affording them the ease of digitally submitting life certificates. These steps are designed to ensure that all pensioners benefit from the Campaign, with a particular focus on helping super senior/ incapacitated pensioners.

57 Pensioners' Welfare Associations, registered with DoPPW, will play a crucial role in the campaign by organising camps and also mobilising pensioners for the camps, which IPPB and Pension Disbursing Banks will hold.

The focus is mainly on promoting Face Authentication Technology. MeitY and UIDAI will provide technical support during this Campaign. Face Authentication has been made more seamless and convenient for elderly Pensioners and can be used on both Android and iOS. The benefits of the Digital mode of Life Certificate generation (Jeevan Pramaan) are being availed by pensioners of other organisations also, such as State Governments, EPFO and Autonomous bodies, etc.

The DD, AIR, and PIB teams are fully equipped to provide comprehensive support for this campaign, encompassing audio, Visual, and print publicity. Outreach efforts are further complemented by SMSs, tweets (#DLCCampaign4), Jingles and Short films to spread awareness about the campaign. This will be the largest-ever digital empowerment campaign, seeking to achieve maximum outreach to all categories of Pensioners. (ANI)

