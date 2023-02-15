Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Nagaland Assembly polls, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla arrived at Seyochung Headquarters in Kiphire district of Nagaland on Wednesday for kickstarting the campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate V Kashiho Sangtam.

While addressing the campaign, the Union Minister said, "As a Minister of State for Minority Affairs, I was directed by the Prime Minister of India to visit Nagaland and convey the message of hope and peace to the people of Nagaland.

"With the upcoming elections, I request the people to be united if they want to see development and to have the belief in serving the people for greater exposure to the world. I was elected as a bridge for the minority community and now I call upon everyone to work together hand in hand, to serve the best for the people and to cast their vote as one for the right candidate for a better tomorrow," the minister said.

He also said that there are issues faced by minorities, however, he encouraged everyone to stand strong and progress towards peace and development.

The Union Minister added that the 59 Seyochung Sitimi Assembly Constituency under the leadership of its candidate V Kashiho Sangtam, will look into the education sector, to set up a residential school- free of education from nursery to higher education, create a community hall with guest house, market complex and stadium for the benefit of the people.

V Kashiho Sangtam, BJP candidate for 59 Seyochung Sitimi Assembly Constituency, appealed to the people to work together for future development and create a better place for people and society.

On his two opponents from INC and NPP in the fray from the same constituency, he said that he is well prepared and does not feel it is a hurdle. Stating that the BJP is a National Party and there are more central funds, Kashiho expressed his confidence that he will bring development for the welfare of the people.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and BLP party leader Y Patton, National BJP Spokesperson Nalind Kohli and Kazheto Kinimi, unopposed BJP candidate.

In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats. The party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

