New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), themed 'Power of Partnerships,' organised on Thursday in New Delhi, celebrating the collective strength of collaboration between industry and government, science and technology, and policy and practice in driving innovation, expanding access, and strengthening quality healthcare.

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, JP Nadda lauded OPPI for six decades of contribution to India's Pharma sector. He noted that this year's theme reflects the national governance ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Highlighting India's significant progress over the last decade, he underlined the country's role in supplying medicines to more than 200 countries, meeting a major share of the US and UK generic medicine demand, and fulfilling 60 per cent of global vaccine requirements. He further highlighted landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, providing health protection to over 600 million people, and the Jan Aushadhi Kendras that have substantially reduced the cost of essential medicines.

Nadda emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as a global research and digital innovation hub, with over 1,600 Global Capability Centres, including several in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, driving cutting-edge development.

Outlining priorities for the next decade, he called for reducing dependence on imported critical APIs, strengthening self-reliance, and transitioning from being the "pharmacy of the world" to the "laboratory of the world."

He urged industry leaders to accelerate innovation in biosimilars, novel molecules, gene and cell therapies, AI-driven drug discovery, and advanced diagnostics while ensuring equity and affordability remain central pillars of India's health vision.

Member, NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul highlighted the significant role of OPPI and its member companies in driving India's healthcare transformation through innovation, partnership, and scientific excellence.

He emphasised the need to strengthen self-reliance in critical APIs, accelerate the development of novel therapies and advanced vaccines, and harness cutting-edge technologies for drug discovery.

Paul underscored that the future of healthcare must be viewed through the lens of One Health, integrating human, animal, and environmental well-being, to ensure robust preparedness for emerging and future health challenges.

Paul further reflected on the sector's enduring contributions to the nation's progress, acknowledging OPPI's unwavering support during the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued efforts to bring global capabilities and investments to India.

He noted that these developments reflect the deep trust the industry places in the country and reinforce the shared ambition of building a healthier, self-reliant, and innovation-led Bharat. As India advances toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 goals, he emphasised that collective commitment from industry, government, and scientific partners will remain central to shaping India's health and development agenda.

The Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Amit Agrawal, addressing OPPI's diamond jubilee, emphasised that strong partnerships across industry, government, academia, and allied sectors are essential for India's pharmaceutical sector to move beyond being a trusted global supplier to becoming a hub for innovation. He noted that deeper and broader collaborations, including in procurement, insurance, and technology, will unlock new opportunities and enhance value creation for the sector.

Agrawal also reaffirmed the Department's commitment to an open-door policy, encouraging global and domestic players to scale their ambitions "in India, for India and for the world".

Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Punya Salila Srivastava, highlighted the transformative impact of partnerships in strengthening India's health ecosystem. She cited how collaborative efforts across government, industry, and communities have accelerated flagship missions like TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar, resulting in record achievements such as high treatment success rates and multiple Guinness World Records.

Emphasizing the need to shift from generics to high-value innovation, she urged industry to boost R&D, support MSMEs, and help position India as a global hub for innovation, regulatory excellence, and patient-centric care. She also outlined ongoing regulatory reforms and India's expanding global partnerships, inviting industry stakeholders to share actionable feedback for further strengthening the health ecosystem.

Several key publications of OPPI were released, including the OPPI-EY Parthenon report, the "Essays on Innovation" compilation featuring expert insights from across the healthcare ecosystem, and a special Coffee Table Book marking six decades of OPPI's contribution to India's healthcare journey.

The OPPI Awards 2025 were also presented, honouring distinguished leaders, scientists, and innovators for their outstanding contributions to India's pharmaceutical landscape.

The event was attended by Bhushan Akshikar, President, OPPI; Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI; Dr Monika Puri, CCO, RPIPL and senior representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare leaders, and delegates. (ANI)

