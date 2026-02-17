New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Union Minister, JP Nadda, will launch two landmark national initiatives, one the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI), and the other the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, as per the official press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the press release, SAHI is a national guidance framework to enable the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and inclusive adoption of Artificial Intelligence across India's healthcare system.

Also Read | France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in India To Deepen Strategic Ties, Launch Year of Innovation With PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

It aims to provide strategic direction for governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions, while supporting States and institutions in the responsible adoption of AI solutions aligned with public health priorities.

BODH, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform that enables rigorous evaluation of AI models using diverse, real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets.

Also Read | Indian Man Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli Detained in US for S*xually Assaulting Minor Child; ICE Calls Him 'Illegal Alien From India'.

As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it is designed to strengthen trust, transparency, and quality assurance in the deployment of Health AI.

Together, SAHI and BODH mark a significant step in India's journey towards building a robust, responsible, and globally competitive health AI ecosystem, the press release said.

The Summit is the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South and has drawn participation from over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers and 500 global AI leaders. Policymakers, technology companies, academia and industry representatives are attending the event, which aims to translate AI discussions into development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address of the Summit on February 19. After inaugurating the Expo, he met with exhibitors, including startups and research institutions, to showcase AI applications across sectors. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

The Expo spans 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres and features over 300 exhibition pavilions. More than 600 startups are participating, and the event is expected to draw over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)