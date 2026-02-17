PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: In a massive development that is set to reshape the future of Indian para sports, Shubham Chaudhary has been officially appointed as the Chairman of the Paralympic Sports Development Committee (Paralympic Committee of India).

What makes this appointment even more powerful is that the official appointment letter has been issued by some of the biggest names in Indian para sports leadership:

Sh. Devendra Jhajharia, President - Paralympic Committee of India

- Sh. Satya Narayana, Chairman - Para Athletics

- Sh. JP Singh IRS, Chairman - Para Powerlifting

- Sh. Satya Parkash Sangwan, Vice President - Paralympic Committee of India

This endorsement from top leadership clearly reflects the strong trust and confidence in Shubham Chaudhary's vision and capabilities.

Sh. Devendra Jhajharia, President - Paralympic Committee of IndiaLeadership Backed by Experience & National RolesShubham Chaudhary is currently serving as:

- Vice President - India Para Powerlifting

- Advisor - BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

- State Co-Head (Policy & Research) - Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, Haryana

Adding to his strong sports administration profile, he has also served as Joint Organising Secretary - for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, playing a key role in planning and coordination for one of the biggest upcoming international para sporting events in India.

Why This Appointment Is Being Called a Game-ChangerSports experts believe this appointment could mark the beginning of a new era for para sports development in India. With policy experience, sports governance knowledge, and international exposure, Shubham Chaudhary is expected to focus on:

- Grassroots talent identification

- Better funding & sponsorship models

- Infrastructure development

- Stronger global representation for Indian para athletes

- Structured athlete welfare policies

A Strong Vision for Inclusive Sports IndiaKnown for his strategic approach and youth-driven leadership style, Shubham Chaudhary has consistently advocated for equal opportunities for para athletes. His appointment under the banner of the Paralympic Committee of India is being seen as a powerful step towards strengthening India's global standing in Paralympic sports.

With backing from the top leadership of the Paralympic movement in India, expectations are high and the sports community is watching closely.

Is this the turning point for Indian para sports? One thing is clear - big reforms and bold action plans may be on the way!

