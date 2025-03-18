New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda will meet New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at 2 pm on Tuesday at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for his five-day India visit and was the chief guest of the Raisina Dialogue. Luxon highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders during his address at the event on Monday.

He stated, "It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side... Just as they were 200 years ago, 'Kiwi-Indians' today are fully integrated into our multicultural society."

Luxon underscored the significant presence of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, pointing out that "New Zealanders of Indian heritage comprise 11 per cent of the people living in Auckland, our biggest city.

"He also brought a delegation of Kiwi-Indian leaders to Delhi, explaining, "I brought with me to New Delhi a selection of the Kiwi-Indian community leaders--members of parliament, captains of industry, professional cricketers, an online influencer who has revolutionised investment for women in the world. In short, a selection of Kiwi-Indians who get up every single morning to make New Zealand a better place to live."

Following the recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, Luxon said, "Prime Minister Modi and I sat down today, and we charted out the future of our two countries' relationship. We agreed that our defence forces build greater strategic trust with one another while deploying together and training together more.

"The leaders also agreed to foster scientific collaboration on pressing global issues like climate change and space exploration. Additionally, they pledged to support businesses in improving air links and primary sector cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday warmly welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, acknowledging his in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties at the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

Jaishankar highlighted the value of Luxon's perspective on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly during a time when the world is reevaluating the global order. (ANI)

