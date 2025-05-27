New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday unveiled 'Innovate to Transform' as the theme for the 9th Edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, scheduled to be held from October 8-11 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in the national capital.

This year's edition promises to build on its legacy by fostering collaboration, showcasing cutting-edge advancements, and addressing the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, according to an official statement.

This year's theme underscores the pivotal role of innovation in shaping the future and enabling real, transformative change across sectors, from industry and infrastructure to society and sustainability, highlighting the need for continuous creativity and forward-thinking to address emerging challenges and harness new opportunities in telecommunications, digital infrastructure and beyond.

IMC 2025 calls upon industry leaders, startups and technology enthusiasts to come together and co-create solutions that will power the next era of inclusive growth and India's growing leadership in digital advancement.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries, featuring over 400 exhibitors and partners and more than 7,000 global delegates. The flagship startup program, ASPIRE, introduced in 2023, will feature over 500 startups and connect them with more than 300 investors, incubators accelerators and Venture Capitalists for mentorship, live pitching sessions and networking.

IMC, Asia's largest digital technology forum will also witness 800 plus speakers participating in over 100 conference sessions.

Speaking on the occasion while launching the theme of this year's India Mobile Congress 2025, Scindia highlighted how India is leading the telecom revolution, with the world's fastest 5G rollout.

"India is not just riding the telecom revolution -- it is leading it with indigenous innovation, unmatched scale, and the world's fastest 5G rollout. From being an importer of handsets to becoming the second-largest producer, and from consuming just 61 MB to 21 GB per user, India is shaping the future of global connectivity," he said.

"Today, 5G in our country had a penetration and a spread level of close to 99 pc of our districts, 82 per cent of our population, fastest in the world," he added.Sanchar Sathi portal, which acts like a shield, has disconnected almost close to 3.4 crore fake mobile connections, he added.

Union Minister Scindia also launched the 'Sanchar Mitra Scheme' which aims to empower a wider youth network to act as digital ambassadors, further strengthening the connection between the telecom ecosystem and the citizens. In addition to public awareness efforts, the scheme will also provide student volunteers exposure to emerging telecom technologies and DoT initiatives, fostering job-readiness and research interest in the sector.

Scindia further highlighted how India has gone from being an importer of handsets and a domestic producer of only 50 million handsets, to being the second largest producer of mobile handsets.

IMC 2025 will showcase over 1,000 cutting-edge use-cases, spotlighting emerging technologies including 5G, 6G, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), electronics manufacturing, and green tech, while addressing the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly digital world.

The previous edition of the India Mobile Congress was a huge success with over 175,000 attendees from 120+ countries and this year's edition promises to be even bigger and better, cementing India's role as a global digital leader. (ANI)

