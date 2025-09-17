New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday participated in the cleanliness drive at the Hanuman road near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the national capital as part of the BJP's Seva Pakhwada launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, and that will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

The Union Minister also visited the Shree Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and participated in the Seva Pakhwada initiative.

He emphasised that PM Modi's birthday is not being celebrated by cutting a cake but through Seva Pakhwada to serve the people. He further lauded Gurudwaras for serving the people, which is an inspiration for all.

"I had the good fortune to come to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara today. PM Modi's birthday is not being celebrated by cutting a cake or anything. We are celebrating it as a Seva Pakhwada to serve the people. And the way Gurudwaras serve the people, it is an inspiration for all of us... The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee has always played a good role in managing the programs, which also helps our ministry," Rijiju told ANI.

The Union Minister also lauded the Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan launched by PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Wednesday, stating that schemes related to women are a priority for the government.

"PM Modi has launched multiple programs from Dhar. The schemes related to women are the most important to us... These programs will conduct medical check-ups for women. PM Modi has called all women to get their medical check-ups done," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Dhar, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

The Prime Minister also launched the state's 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. Later on, he will also inaugurate the 'Aadi Seva Parv' and lay the foundation stone for the PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village in Dhar district. The park is expected to help the textile industry of the state and create job opportunities for the youth. (ANI)

