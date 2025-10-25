New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, on Saturday, attended the 80th United Nations Day celebrations as the Chief Guest in New Delhi, an official statement from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said.

In his address, the Minister highlighted the UN's remarkable contributions over the past eight decades in preventing conflicts, promoting international law, and supporting the development of nations left behind.

Referring to the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future", a concept rooted in India's G20 Presidency, he emphasised the importance of shared global responsibility and cooperation to address interconnected challenges.

The Minister reaffirmed India's deep partnership with the UN, citing initiatives such as the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative as examples of India's action-oriented approach and commitment to South-South cooperation.

Paying tribute to Indian peacekeepers who made the supreme sacrifice in UN missions, he reiterated India's unwavering stand against terrorism and its call for reforms in the UN, particularly the expansion of the UN Security Council to make it more inclusive and representative.

Manohar Lal concluded by assuring that India will continue to engage constructively with the UN to advance peace, sustainable development, and the voice of the Global South.

