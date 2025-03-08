Rangareddy (Hyderabad) [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday participated in 'Fit India Cycling' event on the occasion of International Women's Day in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

He was accompanied by Pulela Gopichand, a former Indian badminton player, and sports ministers of other states in the FIT India Cycling program at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the Rangareddy district.

The Union Sports Minister also extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking about the FIT Indian Cycling Program, Mandaviya stated that this has become a huge campaign of Fit India, and today, cycling was organised to promote the 'Sunday on Cycle' campaign.

"Today is International Women's Day, and I congratulate all the women of the country. The Sports Ministry's Chintan Baithak is going on, in which Sports Ministers of all the states are present. In the presence of everyone, cycling was organised to promote the 'Sunday on Cycle' campaign. This has become a huge campaign of Fit India..." Mandviya told reporters.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is in Telangana to chair the Sports Ministry's 'Chintan Baithak'. With a strategic vision for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Summer Games, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level Chintan Shivir in Hyderabad on March 7-8.

The two-day brainstorming session, hosted at Kanha Shanti Vanam, will bring together sports ministers from various States/UTs, senior sports administrators, key government officials, and domain experts to exchange ideas and craft a roadmap for India's emergence as a global sports powerhouse. The deliberations will focus on enhancing sports governance, grassroots talent identification, infrastructure development, inclusivity, and fostering collaborations, according to an official release.

Mandaviya, who is spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate India's sporting landscape, will engage in strategic discussions with stakeholders on India's Olympic ambitions and strengthening the sports ecosystem. State representatives will present their best practices and innovative models during the Chintan Shivir.

The key focus areas of the Chintan Shivir includes overview of various schemes of Central government and co-ordination with States/UTs, sports development and sports infrastructure partnership with corporates.

It also includes talent search and nurturing of grass-root talent, promotion of good governance in sports, deliberations on expanding Khelo India and Fit India, encouraging inclusivity in sports and welfare of sportspersons and coaches. (ANI)

