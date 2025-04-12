New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): To commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya will lead 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, Bihar on April 13, 2025 where over 10,000 MY Bharat volunteers are expected to participate, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said on Saturday.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that similar padyatras will take place simultaneously across all major state capitals in India.

"This marks the first time a nationwide padyatra is being conducted across state capitals, uniting thousands of youth in a collective tribute to Babasaheb's vision of equality, justice, and fraternity," an official statement said.

The padyatra in Patna will begin from the iconic Gandhi Maidan, proceeding along a vibrant, culturally rich route that will feature Tribute Corners with Ambedkar's quotes, live art and street performances on social reform, pledge points for youth, and musical-theatrical acts inspired by his legacy, ministry said.

The key highlights of the 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' include a nationwide Preamble reading by MY Bharat volunteers and statue-cleaning drives at Ambedkar memorials across all districts, symbolizing a united commitment to constitutional values and civic responsibility.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse will lead the padyatra in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with thousands of MY Bharat volunteers and citizens participating.

The 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' is the ninth in a series of 24 padyatras to be organized as part of the celebration of 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Each padyatra under this campaign is a symbolic journey, connecting today's youth to the values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

The Ministry has invited all youth across India to be part of this transformative movement by registering on the MY Bharat Portal and participating in this proud march for democracy, dignity, and unity. (ANI)

