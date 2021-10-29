Kavaratti, Oct 29 (PTI) Kick-starting his three-day Lakshadweep visit on Friday, Union Minister L Murugan said the central government was committed to empowering the people of the islands and ensuring the Union Territory's self-sufficiency in the fisheries sector was its priority.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was welcomed at Agatti by the Administration and was given a guard of honour by the Indian Reserve Battalion.

On his arrival at Agatti, the Minister visited the Hatchery for Ornamental Fish where scientists briefed him.

Murugan also interacted with Women SHGs of the island trained in this sector.

"In the interaction, the Minister said that the aim of the Union Government was to empower the residents of Lakshadweep, especially women and fishermen. He urged them to concentrate on the immense potential of seaweed farming and emerge as entrepreneurs by availing benefits under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)", a government release said here.

Later in the day, he also interacted with the fishermen community of Agatti.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to ensure the self-reliance of the Island in the fisheries sector.

"Infrastructure for marine processing can be created and value addition can be done under PMMSY", he said.

Murugan also instructed the Fisheries Department to restart Monsoon welfare schemes for fishermen who faced difficulties during the trawling ban period.

He also distributed various benefits under PMMSY to selected beneficiaries.

After visiting some fishing farms, the Minister left for Kavaratti where he was welcomed by senior officials.

In the evening, the officials briefed the Minister on the progress of various developmental activities in the Union Territory.

Murugan also interacted with the local fishermen community, the release added.

