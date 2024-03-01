New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually launched seven infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore from the national capital.

For the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the Union Finance Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Departmental Residential Complex, comprising 198 quarters of Type-II and III for the officials of the Income Tax Department, at Sector 28 in Faridabad, Haryana, providing housing units for the officials of the Department.

Sitharaman also laid down the foundation stone of the residential complex at Sector 53, Gurugram, comprising 214 quarters of Type-II to VI for providing adequate dwelling units for the officers and officials of the Income Tax Department.

For the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the Union Finance Minister also inaugurated the departmental residential complex comprising of 256 quarters of Type-IV, V and VI, for the officers of CBIC at Sector-9 in Dwarka, New Delhi, providing for adequate dwelling units for the middle and senior level officers of the department, the misitry said in a press release.

For the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, the Union Finance Minister inaugurated the State Bank of India's new local head office building, the Life Insurance Corporation of India's International Business Centre building and Canara Bank's IFSC Banking Unit at Gujarat's GIFT City. It was also followed by the inauguration of the new head office building of United India Insurance Company Ltd., in Chennai.

"These infrastructure initiatives will give a fillip to business activities in GIFT City, and provide a state-of-the art headquarters building for United India Insurance Company," the ministry said.

In her address on the occasion, Sitharaman said that it is important to ensure that projects are planned and completed without delays and the department concerned should ensure that construction begins on time and that the projects are completed within the given time frame.

"The projects like these renew confidence and boost the morale of the officials that the government continues to provide for their welfare and well-being. Perform their duties diligently towards nation-building in Amrit Kaal," she added. (ANI)

