New Delh, March 1: A man died by suicide by hanging while he was on night duty at a sewage treatment plant in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Friday. According to the Delhi Police, the 28-year-old, identified as Chandan Das, died by suicide due to strained relations with his wife.

"A PCR call was received on March 1 regarding the suicide by hanging of a worker in the STP plant in Basement 2, Imperial Club of India, Vasant Kunj. The caller was found to be Deepanshu, the security guard of the Imperial Club. Das was working as an operator in the STP plant. He was on night shift duty from 8.00 PM to 8.00 AM at Imperial Club Vasant Kunj. The deceased was found hanging with a cloth," the police said. Delhi Metro Suicide: 39-Year-Old Man Jumps in Front of Train at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station on Yellow Line, Dies.

The police further said that after an inquiry, it was found that the deceased had a matrimonial dispute and, before committing suicide, made a video call to his mother. After the video call, the wife and mother of the deceased came to the Imperial Club and informed the guard. Suicide in Delhi: Advocate Ends Life by Jumping Off From Lawyer's Chamber in Saket Court, Police Recover Suicide Note.

"Immediately, the guard went and checked the basement area, where Chandan Das, who was on duty, was found hanging. A crime team was called to the spot and an inspection was conducted. The crime team has inspected the spot," the police added. Further investigation into the case is underway.

