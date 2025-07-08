New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held a detailed review meeting in New Delhi on Monday with officials to assess the progress of National Highway projects in Maharashtra.

The review was focused on the road projects, including Mumbai-Goa Highway (Package I, VI, VII), National Highway 353C from Choudampalli to Sironcha, National Highway 161A from Mudkhed to Nanded, National Highway 166G from Talere to Gaganbawda to Kolhapur, National Highway 52 and Kharwandi Kasar Junction, and National Highway 652 from Naldurg to Akkalkot.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, July 8, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Fall, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflicts worldwide and stated that the situation has become so grave that tensions between countries could potentially escalate into a third world war soon.

The Union Minister also highlighted that advancements in warfare technology have dramatically altered the "dimensions of war" and said that the current situation is a serious problem that demands urgent attention and discussion at the global level.

Also Read | 'People-Centric and Humanity First': As India Set To Hold BRICS Chair Next Year, PM Narendra Modi Outlines Agenda.

"There is an atmosphere of conflict around the world, between Israel and Iran, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine. The situation is such that there is a possibility of a third world war anytime in the backdrop of these wars," said Nitin Gadkari while addressing a book launch event in Nagpur on Sunday.

"Due to the increasing technology of war, the dimensions of war have changed, and the use of missiles and drones has increased in the war, due to which the relevance of tanks and other types of aircraft is decreasing. Amidst all this, it has become difficult to protect humanity. Missiles are often fired at civilian settlements," he said.

He further said, "This has created a serious problem, and all these issues need to be discussed at the global level. It would not be right to say this, but this path is slowly moving towards destruction." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)