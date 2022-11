New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Education & Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the book 'India: The Mother of Democracy' prepared and published by Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairperson, ICHR, and Prof. Umesh Ashok Kadam, Member Secretary, ICHR were also present on the occasion.

The book is an attempt to showcase the democratic ethos ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation.

Speaking on the occasion the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the roots of democracy can be traced in India from as early as the 4th century. The stone inscriptions of Thanjavur are a living testimonial of the same.

Evidence of societal systems that were at place during the Kalinga and Lichchhavi period also speak volumes about the democratic DNA of India.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, said that India is not just the oldest democracy but also the mother of democracy.

The Minister said that the society that does not take pride in its civilisational prowess cannot think and achieve big.

Pradhan complimented ICHR and the scholars who have made an attempt to present an evidence-based account of the origins and ideals of Indian democracy for challenging the western narrative.

He expressed his confidence that the book--India: The Mother of Democracy, will encourage healthy debates on India's democratic legacy and inspire future generations to cherish our timeless ethos. (ANI)

