New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has led the Indian Parliament's maiden goodwill mission to Brazil as part of the celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It was also a follow-up to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the recent G7 summit.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Cab Driver Extorts 24 Women by Threatening To Post Morphed Pics on Porn Websites, Arrested.

A statement said that during their visit between June 11 and 13, the delegation paid homage to the busts of Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of the shared democratic values and peace between India and Brazil, situated at the heart of the city parks of Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

G Srinivas, the Secretary to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, said this was the first goodwill delegation of Parliament and the visit underscores the importance that India places on its relations with Brazil, a strategic partner since 2006.

Also Read | BJP-RSS Maligned UPA Government by Promoting Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

On June 13, the delegation held a meeting with Rodrigo Otavio Soares Pacheco, the president of the Federal Senate, Upper House of the Brazilian Parliament. The exchanges during the meeting were a testament to the growing strategic partnership between India and Brazil underlined by mutual understanding and cooperation, the statement said.

It added that Pacheco also accepted an invitation to visit India leading a delegation of parliamentarians.

The Indian delegation also met Senator Nelson Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front, and other prominent members of the Front. This interaction laid the foundation for a further deepening of the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During the visit, both sides expressed satisfaction over the significant increase in bilateral trade over the past two years as they have surged by an impressive 115 per cent from USD 7.05 billion in 2020 to USD 15.20 billion in 2022.

This emphasis on strategic trade expansion reflects the commitment of both nations to forging a mutually beneficial partnership, driving economic development, and bolstering diplomatic ties, the statement said.

Joshi also met members of the Indian community residing in Brazil. He updated them on India's swift socio-economic development, highlighting the various policy initiatives by the government that have contributed to this progress.

The meetings offered an opportunity for community members to better understand and connect with the ongoing growth story of India, further strengthening the bond between the Indian diaspora and their motherland, it said.

Ambassador Suresh Reddy noted that this visit by the goodwill delegation from the Indian Parliament marks a significant step in the rich history of India-Brazil bilateral relations.

He stated that while, "reinforcing our shared commitment to democratic values and paving the way for enhanced collaboration in various fields, the visit is also expected to facilitate visits of parliamentary delegations from the Senate and Congress to India".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)