Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron Shibu Soren at his residence in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

At the residence of Shibu Soren to pay respects, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "He is no longer amongst us. I pay tribute to him on my behalf, on behalf of the government, and on behalf of my party."

The mortal remains of Shibu Soren were taken for the last rites on August 5 at his native village, Nimra, in Ramgarh district. His political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times and held key portfolios, including Union Coal Minister in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

The mortal remains of the veteran tribal leader were brought out of his residence in Ranchi on August 5 and taken to the State Assembly for public homage. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accompanied the mortal remains of his father in the hearse van en route to the Assembly.

Earlier, CM Hemant Soren penned an emotional note on X, stating that he had lost not only his father but a pillar of Jharkhand's soul.

"I am going through the toughest days of my life. Not only has the shadow of a father been taken from me, but a pillar of Jharkhand's soul has departed. I didn't just call him 'Baba', he was my guide, the root of my thoughts, and that forest-like shade that protected thousands and lakhs of Jharkhandis from the scorching sun and injustice," the post read.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien also arrived in Ranchi on August 5 to pay tribute to Soren. Addressing Soren as 'Guruji', O'Brien said he was truly a legend. He also conveyed condolences on behalf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party.

Several leaders across party lines have expressed grief over his demise, remembering him for his contributions to the tribal community and Indian politics.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute and bid farewell to Soren on August 5. In a post on X, Congress said, "The revered Dishom Guruji, who dedicated his entire life to the rights of the tribal community, will continue to inspire us all." (ANI)

