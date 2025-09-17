New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu launched the initiative of 'Yatri Sewa Diwas' on Wednesday at airports across the country. The occasion was marked with free medical check-ups and health awareness campaigns at the airports, with a special focus on women travellers under the Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan on his 75th birthday, aligning with his vision for empowered communities today. Building on the outlook of Jan Bhagidari, the Prime Minister has encouraged active participation from all stakeholders for strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Pope Leo XIV Blesses PM Modi on 75th Birthday During Papal Audience in Vatican City.

Aligning with it, Ram Mohan Naidu initiated the campaign of Yatri Sewa Diwas, observed at all the airports, underscoring the government's continuous efforts to provide the best travel experience and world-class services to all passengers.

Launching the programme from Hindon Airport, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Pradhan Sevak of the country, has reshaped the very idea of governance over the past 11 years, anchoring it in service of the people. Drawing inspiration from this vision, we in aviation see every passenger as our priority and every journey as an opportunity to serve with dedication."

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Send Heartfelt Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday (See Post).

"Recognising that passengers are the heartbeat of our rapidly growing aviation ecosystem, we have today launched Yatri Sewa Diwas. It is a celebration of our growth as well as a reaffirmation of our commitment to make every journey seamless and dignified, carrying forward the spirit of Passenger First, rooted in the Prime Minister's guiding principle of Nation First," he added.

Highlighting the unprecedented growth of the aviation sector over the past 11 years, he added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the civil aviation sector has transformed from the travel of the elite to the travel of the masses. Supported by the visionary regional connectivity scheme UDAN, air travel in the country is today more accessible, affordable, and available.

In 2014, the number of air travellers stood at around 11 crores, a figure that has now surged to about 25 crores in 2025. Giving the example of Hindon Airport, he shared that the airport, which had just one flight in 2020, is now connected to 16 cities nationwide, marking a significant milestone.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also stated that very soon, all airports across the country will be Wi-Fi-enabled under the Digital India Mission, revolutionising the passenger experience.

Appreciating PM's vision, he said, "Under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, we are aiming for Viksit Bharat, built on the foundations of Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, all the stakeholders of the aviation industry and especially the travellers need to be vocal for local in our procurements"

The program at Hindon Airport was also attended by Vipin Kumar, Chairman of AAI, who, in his encouraging address, remarked, "I congratulate all the employees of the Airports Authority of India for organising a spectacular celebration across all the airports, highlighting our commitment towards passenger comfort and well-being. Under the able leadership of Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, we are taking multiple initiatives across the country like Digi Yatra, UDAN Yatri Cafe, Flybrary and making the airport experience more convenient and comfortable for passengers."

At Yatri Sewa Diwas, passengers were warmly welcomed across the airports with cultural performances and engaging activities like quiz competitions and painting contests. Special decorations were done at the airports to reflect the day's theme.

The celebrations also extended to community-driven activities such as a blood donation camp, eye check-up for taxi drivers and a tree plantation drive under the theme Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior citizens were felicitated, and interactive sessions for students were held under the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Career Guidance Program.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all participants and reinforcing AAI's dedication to the ongoing enhancement of passenger welfare and the development of India's aviation infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)