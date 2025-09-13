Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

According to a release, during the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on the recent flood situation in Punjab and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations. They reviewed the immediate measures being undertaken to support the affected families and restore normalcy in the flood-hit areas.

The deliberations also covered the assessment of damages to lives, houses, crops, and livestock, which was also discussed at length.

Union Minister Bittu informed the Governor that central teams have visited the flood-affected areas to ascertain the quantum of loss in so that appropriate compensation can be provided.

He assured that the Union Government is committed to extending all possible assistance for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected districts, and reiterated that no family would be left unsupported in this crisis.

The Governor appreciated the proactive role of both the State and Union Governments and emphasised that timely aid and coordinated action are essential to bring relief to the people of Punjab.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasised that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is working day and night to serve the flood-affected persons.

"The flood-affected people need not worry about anything, as whatever loss they have suffered will be compensated by the Punjab Government. Cabinet Ministers and the entire administration are engaged in assisting the flood victims and will continue to be engaged in the service of flood-affected persons till the situation completely normalises," Cheema said, as per a release.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur listened to the problems of flood-affected people of about 20 villages, including Ram Singh Bhaini of Fazilka district.

She added that compensation will also be given to uncultivated land of farmers, and the work of 'Girdawari' is in progress. Kaur also donated Rs 2 lakh to the CM relief fund. She said that the repair work on roads has started and transport facilities will be restored shortly. (ANI)

