New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh met with various delegations on the second day of his Jammu visit on Friday.

In a meeting with a delegation of Municipal Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation, led by Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, the Minister was apprised of various demands of the city and adjoining areas.

The delegation presented demands including those related to setting up of mother industry for the development of other industries in the UT, employment generation, labour issues, reduction in GST, land acquisition and compensation among others, according to a release by the Ministry of Steel.

The Chamber of Industries & Commerce demanded setting up of scrappage industries, units of PSUs among Micro Small & Medium Industries, MSMEs and reduction in GST of the UT. Delegation of Association of Hotels and Restaurants demanded stimulus package for the industry, relaxation in the registration rules and owner tariffs, read the release.

Others who met with the Minister included delegations of Association of Industries Samba and Kathua and Udhampur, Association of Small and Tiny Industries, Association of Small-scale Industries Birpur, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, Laghu Udyog Association and Assocham Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)

