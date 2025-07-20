Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said those who left the Old City of Hyderabad to live elsewhere in the city due to "fear of bombs of terrorists and jihadi terrorists" should return to their homes.

Addressing a gathering after offering prayers at the Goddess Simha Vahini at Lal Darwaja in the Old City of Hyderabad on the occasion of 'bonalu' festival, he said BJP would stand by those who would return to their homes.

He favoured Hindus of Hyderabad turning into a 'vote bank'.

The other parties are greedy for the votes of a group which constitutes 12 per cent of the total population as "they feel that Hindus who constitute around 80 per cent do not vote en bloc," he claimed.

Without naming ruling Congress and BRS, he alleged that the leaders of the two parties are fighting for protocol courtesies during their visits to temples on Sunday on the occasion of 'bonalu', but the BJP, when it comes to power, would provide funds for all temples in the Old City, he said.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar in Telangana, said it is pitiable that temple committees have to seek funds from governments to organise festivals.

"Every Hindu (resident) in the Old City pays electricity bill, house tax, water bill on time. But, some are attacking (government employees) without paying taxes. The people of Old City and Hyderabad should think who should be in power if this situation is to change," he said.

He called upon the people to take a resolve, on the occasion of 'bonalu' festival, to safeguard Sanatan Dharma'.

'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu' (May all people be happy) is the tradition of Hindu Dharma, he added.

