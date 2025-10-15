New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the Curtain Raiser Ceremony of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday.

To mark the milestone, the minister launched eight major maritime development projects aimed at boosting India's port infrastructure, logistics efficiency, and sustainability. The projects include a state-of-the-art cruise terminal, modern covered storage facilities, a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital, expanded truck terminals, and upgraded port access infrastructure designed to improve user experience and operational capacity, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Also Read | Youth Biggest Beneficiaries of Improved Situation in Bihar, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Sonowal also launched a commemorative postal stamp, a commemorative coin, and the official Golden Jubilee Anthem of NMPA to mark the port's 50 years of contribution to India's maritime trade and regional growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "Today marks a momentous milestone for all of us. The New Mangalore Port, our ninth major port established in 1975, has evolved into a key hub for importers and exporters in the region. From handling just a few thousand tonnes of cargo in its early years, it has grown to handle 46.01 million tonnes in the last financial year, with a total annual capacity of 104 million tonnes. A new deep-draft general cargo berth is also under construction and will commence operations soon."

Also Read | Tripura: 3 Unidentified Bangladeshi Cattle Lifters Killed in Clashes With Villagers In Khowai district.

Reflecting on India's long-term goals, he added, "As we move towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047' under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our ports will play a crucial role in achieving the target of making India a $30 trillion economy. To become a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', we must also become a Viksit Atmanirbhar Maritime Nation by 2047."

Union Minister Sonowal underscored the need for sustainable and environmentally responsible growth, commending NMPA's efforts toward green operations. "The economy should not grow at the cost of ecology and environment. The green initiatives undertaken by NMPA are commendable. The port has embraced sustainability as a guiding principle and continues to integrate environmentally conscious practices in its operations," he said.

The Minister highlighted that India's ports are transforming into smart, sustainable, and technology-driven gateways, aligning with global standards. Initiatives such as the 'Harit Sagar Guidelines', 'Green Tug Transition Programme', 'Harit Nauka Scheme', and 'Green Shipping Corridors' are accelerating India's transition toward a clean-fuel, electric-vessel, and green maritime ecosystem.

Recounting a decade of transformation in the maritime sector, the minister said India has made "unprecedented progress" under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aligned with the principles of the Blue Economy, charts a long-term roadmap to strengthen India's maritime capabilities, with planned investments of Rs 80 lakh crore projected to generate millions of jobs through the Sagarmala Programme.

Under Sagarmala, 840 projects worth Rs 5.8 lakh crore are scheduled to be implemented by 2035. Of these, 272 projects worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore have been completed, while 217 projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore are currently underway.

The eight new projects launched under NMPA including Construction of two covered storage sheds (14,000 MT capacity, pre-engineered design), construction of a dedicated cruise gate for international tourists, modification of KK Gate entrance and exit with RFID-enabled cargo handling, Customs, and CISF facilities, expansion of truck parking terminal (Customs House) with a capacity for 50-80 trucks per day, and Construction of PQC roads at MDL Yard (675 meters, with drainage facilities).

It also includes the development of a truck parking terminal at Baikampady (20,000 sq. m., capacity for 180-200 trucks), the establishment of a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital under the PPP mode with an investment of Rs107 crore and the launch of a dedicated medical app for beneficiaries.

The Golden Jubilee of NMPA will be celebrated later this year, marking 50 years of the port's role in advancing India's maritime trade and regional development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)