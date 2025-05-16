Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led the Tiranga Yatra rally in Dibrugarh on Thursday. The rally was organised in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

While speaking to ANI, Sarbananda Sonowal mentioned that the Tiranga Yatra is being taken out due to the tremendous victory against Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are taking out the Tiranga Yatra in support of our tremendous victory against Pakistan under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The whole world has witnessed Bharat Mata's strength", Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule led the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Nagpur, following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while briefing the media informed that over 1500 'Tiranga Rallies' will be organised in Maharashtra from May 16 to 20. He highlighted that apart from the 'Tiranga' rally, 'Sindoor' rallies will also be organised and members from all the NDA parties will participate in it.

"Over 1500 Tiranga rallies are being organised in Maharashtra between today and 20th May. Yesterday, CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted a Tiranga rally in Mumbai. People from all NDA parties are taking part in these rallies. There will also be 'Sindoor' rallies. The public is with our Armed Forces and the nation", Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. The BJP workers organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar on Thursday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The 'Tiranga Rally', which commenced from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of J-K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi.

Darakhshan Andrabi commended the Indian Armed Forces over the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasised that every Indian citizen is proud of the Indian soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

