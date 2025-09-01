New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, called upon India's youth to take the lead as "ChangeMakers" in the country's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking at the historic DHS Kanoi College in Dibrugarh, where he inaugurated a fitness centre, a drinking water facility, and the Dr Yogiraj Basu Memorial Science & Technology Building under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), Sarbananda Sonowal, an alumnus of the college, said that young people must become the "force of transformation" in modern India.

Also Read | ISI-Backed Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Cartel Goes Rural to Evade the Net.

"The strength of our nation lies in the hands of its youth. You are not just students; you are leaders of change. You are in the Amrit Kaal with a tremendous opportunity to become an agent of transformation for your society, for your economy, for your country to become Viksit Bharat, a wonderful vision of PM Narendra Modi. By embracing knowledge, fitness, and responsible living, you can drive India's transformation into a self-reliant and developed country," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The minister underlined the importance of health and happiness in nation-building. "Yoga is not just exercise, it is a way to achieve balance and clarity in life. Through good health, you can enjoy life responsibly and contribute to society with greater strength," Sonowal added.

Also Read | Mathura: CBI Arrests UCO Bank Manager for Demanding INR 4 Lakh Bribe From Loan Seeker.

Sonowal stressed that the era of Atmanirbhar Bharat offers unprecedented opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. "This is the time to rise, to innovate, and to take part in shaping the new India. The transformation to Viksit Bharat will be possible only when the youth actively lead it," he said.

The projects inaugurated, Sonowal noted, symbolise a holistic approach to education that balances intellectual, physical, and emotional development. The fitness centre aims to promote a culture of discipline and wellness, the drinking water project ensures access to clean and safe water on campus, and the new Science and Technology Building will foster research, innovation, and scientific inquiry among students.

The programme featured cultural and academic performances by students. Sonowal praised their enthusiasm, saying he was "deeply inspired by their creativity and energy" and extended best wishes for their future.

Sonowal encouraged the youth to carry forward India's traditions of resilience and innovation, while remaining rooted in values of compassion, responsibility, and service to society.

The minister also said that the government's vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can only be fulfilled if young people remain at the forefront of development. "When the youth channel their energy into education, fitness, and innovation, India's rise as a global power becomes unstoppable," Sonowal said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)