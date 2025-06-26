Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the Gwalior-Bengaluru direct train from Gwalior Railway Station on Thursday and also travelled in the train.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually joined the program and flagged off the train on the occasion.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Scindia called the direct train connectivity from Gwalior to Bengaluru a big gift for the region and emphasised that it would provide much relief to the residents of the entire Gwalior-Chambal division.

"It is a big gift for the region. For the first time in history, Gwalior is connected with Bengaluru. Residents of the Gwalior-Chambal division had to travel to Kota, Bina, and Bhopal to catch a train for Bengaluru, with an additional six to eight hours of journey time for the commuters. Today, the same journey has become easy with the blessings of the Prime Minister and with the help of the Railway Minister. Now, we will be able to reach Bengaluru from Gwalior in 30 hours. This train has a stoppage at Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bina, Vidisha and Bhopal in the state," Scindia said.

Also Read | 'Dreamer and Disciplined': School Teachers Recall Fond Memories of Shubhanshu Shukla As Astronaut Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station (Watch Videos).

He highlighted that students who want to study in Bengaluru can easily reach there. Additionally, youth who wish to reach Bengaluru for a job, or even parents who want to see their children, can also use this train to get there.

"Gwalior is changing and progressing under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Modi. Much development work is underway, and several new train connections have been established from Gwalior to various parts of the country. Additionally, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a MEMU train is running from Gwalior to Kolaras, and in the coming days, it will be extended to Sheopur. After that, efforts will be made to take it to Kota," Scindia said.

Scindia also recalled his tenure as Union Civil Aviation Minister and highlighted the efforts and work done to expand the air connectivity from Gwalior to various cities of the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)