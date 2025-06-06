Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will pay his respects to Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar, guardian of the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, at Sangh Shakti Bhawan and offer flowers to his mortal remains. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are attending the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed his grief over Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar's demise on Friday. Rolsahabsar was the fourth Sangh Pramukh of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh.

Minister Shekhawat tweeted, "The demise of the patron of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, Shri Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar ji is extremely painful. I had a close bond with him. I always got his guidance in public service. This is a personal loss for me and the departure of a fatherly personality. Two days ago, I also went to SMS Hospital to get information about his health. Meeting him and being in his company was always a great fortune. The moments spent with revered Rolsahabsar sahab and the lessons he taught will keep his memory intact. May Lord Shri Ram grant refuge to his holy soul. My condolences go out to his family and lakhs of followers. Heartfelt tribute! Om Shanti!"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Rolsahabsar, saying, "Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Bhagwan Singh Ji Rolsahabsar, guardian of Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!."

In a post on X, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari paid her respects to Rolsahabsar at the Sangh Shakti office. In her X post, Dy CM said, "After the demise of Pujya Bhagwan Singh Ji Rolsahabsar, the pioneer of social consciousness, today I reached the Sangh Shakti office and paid my last respects to his mortal remains and paid my emotional tribute. His entire life was dedicated to social service, organisation building and the upliftment of youth. His simple life, inspirational thoughts and leadership skills will always be an ideal for all of us."

Additionally, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled Rolsabasar's death in a post on X, describing him as a "simple-living, disciplined person who gave direction to society.""The news of the demise of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh's patron Bhagwan Singh Ji Rolsabasar is extremely sad. He was a simple-living, disciplined person who gave direction to society. His contribution to the social life of Rajasthan will be remembered. I have personally been impressed by his affection and simplicity. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family and followers to bear this sorrow."

Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh on Thursday informed that Bhagwan Singh Ji Rolsahabsar passed away on 5 June, and the Rolsahabsar's mortal remains will be at Sanghshakti Bhavan, Jaipur, on 6 June for the last darshan. In their official tweet, Sangh said," The last rites will be performed in the afternoon in Jaipur."

Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh is a social organisation which works towards the goal of inculcating 'Sanskars' (refined values/morals) in society. Tan Singh Ji is the founder of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh. The Sangh is working for the rejuvenation of 'Kshatra-Dharma' in society through its 'Collective System of Sanskar and Karma'. Following the Bhagwad Geeta's verse 'Paritranay Sadhunam, Vinashay cha Dushkritam' (Protect the pious and annihilate the miscreants), ShriKYS is striving to revive the path of 'Swadharma' based on sacrifice in Kshatriya community, according to their official website.

Rolsahabsar, the fourth Sangh Pramukh of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, was born on 2nd February 1944 in the Rolsahabsar village of Fatehpur tehsil in Sikar district. His first camp in Shri KYS was a seven-day training camp held in 1961 in Ratangarh, and he came into contact with Tan Singh Ji. After attending another seven-day training camp in Ratangarh in 1963, he became active as a dedicated volunteer of the Sangh.

He became the Sangh Pramukh in 1989, and the number of training camps and 'Shakhas' increased exponentially. Confined to men of the society till then, the Sangh now reached out to the women and girls. Training camps for girls started to be organised. With that, Sangh entered the families and 'Dampati Shivir' (camps for married couples) started.

Under his leadership, the Sangh expanded its reach beyond Rajasthan. The Sangh's work sphere extended beyond Gujarat and Rajasthan to Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and to the southern states of India.. Rolsahabsar's legacy will be remembered for generations to come, and his contributions to society will continue to inspire and guide the community.

According to the official site, Rolsahabsar emerged as a guardian for the people of the community in politics, and an effort to connect the politicians of the community to the common people of the society is made in the form of 'Shri Pratap Foundation', which is actively working in the society. Apart from this, various initiatives are being taken to connect different sections of society to the mainstream of the Sangh by understanding their hopes and expectations. On 4th July 2021, he rendered the formal responsibility of Sanghpramukh to Shri Laxman Singh Bainyakabas while taking the responsibility of Mentor and Guardian of Sangh. (ANI)

