New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the flood-affected districts in Punjab on Thursday.

During this visit, Minister Chouhan will meet the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, and the Agriculture Minister of Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, at Amritsar Airport and then leave for the flood-affected areas of the state.

The Union Minister will visit the flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur districts, and then return late in the evening to hold a meeting with officials in Amritsar.

The senior BJP leader told reporters on Wednesday, "I am going to the flood-affected areas of Punjab tomorrow (September 4). I want to tell my farmer brothers and sisters, people, that the central government is keeping an eye on the situation. Along with the state government, it will take every possible measure for the people. I will personally visit Punjab and see the situation there. I will discuss with the people and the farmers".

Highlighting the extent of damage, Chouhan said, "There is a flood situation in the border districts. Life is disrupted. The public is in trouble. The farmers are in distress. As per the information received so far, crops are submerged in more than 1.5 lakh hectares of area. In this hour of crisis, the central government, our Prime Minister, is standing with the people".

Several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert was issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab. (ANI)

