New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Demonstrating the government's commitment to farmer welfare, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday digitally transferred crop insurance payouts under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana directly to farmers' bank accounts from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Around Rs 3,900 crore was disbursed to the accounts of nearly 35 lakh farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that we are witnessing the formation of a remarkable India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He noted that Rajasthan will soon receive water from the Yamuna, Chambal, and also the Indus River. The Minister recalled that India had strongly retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack, destroying terrorist bases through 'Operation Sindoor', a decision taken solely by India without any third-party involvement. We ceased all military actions only after Pakistan bowed before India's might, he said.

The Minister said that under earlier governments, crop insurance compensations were provided only when crops in an entire tehsil or block were destroyed, but Prime Minister Modi scrapped the old schemes and introduced an insurance plan under which compensations are paid even if the crop of a single farmer in a village is damaged.

He stressed that the government is working through multiple schemes to improve farmers' lives. Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 3.75 lakh crore has been directly transferred to farmers' accounts. Since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in 2016, Rs 2.12 lakh crore has been paid to farmers. He also highlighted substantial fertiliser subsidies, noting that a 45-kg bag of urea costs farmers Rs 266 against its actual price of Rs 1,633.24, with the difference covered by the government. Similarly, a 50-kg bag of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) costs Rs 1,350 against its actual price of Rs 3,100. So far, Rs 14.06 lakh crore has been provided to fertiliser companies to ensure affordable fertilisers for farmers.

Shri Chouhan also referred to other welfare measures, stating that the government has raised MSP (minimum support price) rates, ensuring they are set at 50 per cent above production costs. The government decided to procure moong at Rs 2,000 per quintal. Under the PM-AASHA scheme (Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan), Rs 43.87 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts for wheat and paddy procurement. The Market Intervention Scheme (MIP) allows farmers to sell produce in other states with the government covering transport costs.

On the issue of counterfeit fertilisers, the Minister said that steps are being taken to introduce a stringent law to punish offenders, with work already underway to ensure strict action and imprisonment for the guilty.

He added that in cases of crop virus attacks, if farmers share information or even send a photo, a team of scientists will immediately reach the village to assist.

Chouhan said that after the Kharif season, under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, teams of scientists will visit villages for the Rabi crop season to share accurate farming and research knowledge. Future agricultural research will be demand-driven, based on farmers' needs, with a focus on developing quality seeds for moong, urad, soybean, and millet to increase production. (ANI)

