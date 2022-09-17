Phagwara, Sep 17 (PTI) Union minister Som Parkash on Saturday urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to start Vande Bharat trains on two routes -- Delhi-Amritsar and Delhi-Una.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, the Union minister of state for commerce and industry said the existing trains on the two routes have high occupancy rates.

"During my visits to my parliamentary constituency Hoshiarpur and other areas of Punjab, there is a constant demand from general public and public representatives for starting Vande Bharat trains on following two routes: Delhi-Amritsar via Chandigarh and Delhi-Una via Chandigarh," Parkash said in his letter, copies of which were shared with media here.

He said the two routes are very popular among tourists and the existing trains have very high occupancy rates.

Parkash requested Vaishnaw to "consider starting these two new Vande Bharat trains in the larger public interest."

